Comparing Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) & C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and C&F Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A C&F Financial 14.39% 11.16% 1.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and C&F Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thomasville Bancshares $137.59 million 4.05 $39.27 million N/A N/A C&F Financial $133.29 million 1.67 $19.83 million $8.08 8.51

Thomasville Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than C&F Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.2% of C&F Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of C&F Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C&F Financial has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Thomasville Bancshares and C&F Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00 C&F Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. C&F Financial pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. C&F Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

C&F Financial beats Thomasville Bancshares on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Thomas and Glynn counties, Georgia, Leon County, Florida, and the surrounding counties. The company offers checking and savings accounts; money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides commercial real estate mortgage loans, such as non-farm and non-residential commercial real estate loans, construction loans for commercial businesses, multifamily loans secured by income producing properties, and farmland; and 1-4 family residential loans, including first mortgage liens, junior liens, and home equity lines. In addition, the company offers commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising direct consumer instalment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans and educational loans; and loans to municipalities and development authorities. Further, it provides trust and money management services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. The Mortgage Banking segment offers ancillary mortgage loan origination services for loan settlement and residential appraisals. The Consumer Finance segment consists of automobile financing through lending programs that are designed to serve customers in the non-prime market who have limited access to traditional automobile financing. The company was founded on March 8, 1994 and is headquartered in Toano, VA.

