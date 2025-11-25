Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 29,015 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,015 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 101.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 81.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.00.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, Director Satish Dhanasekaran purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.12 per share, with a total value of $233,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,350.72. This trade represents a 42.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ZBRA opened at $242.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.60. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $205.73 and a 52-week high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.74%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

