Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $241,000 in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THC. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.69.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $215.18 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12 month low of $109.82 and a 12 month high of $217.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.81.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.37. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $521,075.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,516.56. The trade was a 22.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 645 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total value of $132,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,503.20. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,092 shares of company stock valued at $23,844,663. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

