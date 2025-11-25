Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 354.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 870,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 678,529 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BXP were worth $58,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in BXP by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of BXP by 12.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in BXP by 3.1% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BXP by 3.4% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in BXP by 7.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXP Price Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.48. BXP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $84.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

BXP Cuts Dividend

BXP ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. BXP had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.The firm had revenue of $871.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. BXP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -220.47%.

Insider Transactions at BXP

In related news, EVP John J. Stroman sold 16,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $1,215,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 13,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $970,947.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,191.82. This represents a 59.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BXP from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BXP in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BXP from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BXP in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BXP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

