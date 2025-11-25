Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Receives $44.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.6250.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KGS shares. Zacks Research downgraded Kodiak Gas Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 132,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 68,932 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 61.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 53,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,287,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KGS opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36. Kodiak Gas Services has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $50.43.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $322.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.23 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 5.84%.The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 245.00%.

Kodiak Gas Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

