Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 208,432 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $113,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 493.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 306.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $1,343,180.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 117,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,499.72. This represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of STLD opened at $161.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $164.73.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

