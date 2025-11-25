Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $514.00 to $513.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.50.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $451.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.69. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $534.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 77.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

