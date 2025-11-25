470 Shares in CrowdStrike $CRWD Acquired by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $506.82 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $298.00 and a 1-year high of $566.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $509.19 and a 200-day moving average of $475.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $127.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.90, a PEG ratio of 115.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.93.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.41, for a total transaction of $1,077,152.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 218,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,246,421.47. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total transaction of $1,152,330.06. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,815,405.86. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

