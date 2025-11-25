Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Holdings in NiSource, Inc $NI

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,595 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in NiSource were worth $13,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 18,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 3.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 3.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. NiSource, Inc has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.25 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 14.15%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised NiSource to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded NiSource to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

