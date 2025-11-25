Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 11,008,241 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,476,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,008,241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $68,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLPI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth about $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 38.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.50 to $47.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.26 and a 52-week high of $52.27. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a current ratio of 13.23.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $397.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.66 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 49.54%.The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.860-3.880 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 113.04%.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 129,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,561.97. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

