DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $645,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 27.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 228,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,274,000 after buying an additional 49,101 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 45.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,357,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,216,000 after acquiring an additional 52,153 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $188.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.40 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.69. The firm has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 95.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total transaction of $7,299,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 288,410 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.04, for a total value of $56,539,896.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 232,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,489,121.60. This trade represents a 55.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 732,345 shares of company stock valued at $169,950,987. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DoorDash from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on DoorDash from $315.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.62.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

