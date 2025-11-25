Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,678.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.2% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $169.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,622.82. The trade was a 45.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,631. This represents a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $146.02 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $184.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.40 and a 200 day moving average of $146.76.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.The business had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

