Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,846 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $111,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Rollins by 1.2% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.34 and a 52-week high of $60.62.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $63.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $55.00 price target on Rollins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 2,395 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $138,359.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,467.64. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

