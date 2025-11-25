Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $140,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,055,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,063,609,000 after purchasing an additional 284,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,998,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,666,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,601,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,215,000 after buying an additional 157,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,418,000 after acquiring an additional 175,811 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 918,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $173.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.67 and a 1-year high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 52.35%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $252.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $1,094,837.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,354.40. This represents a 28.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

