Kimelman & Baird LLC Sells 3,341 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Kimelman & Baird LLC decreased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $41.23.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.48%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $38.90 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 103,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $3,334,357.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 92,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,599.61. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,357 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,857. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

