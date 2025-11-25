Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases 26,584 Shares of Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 374.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,584 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 8.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Ares Management by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 6.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Ares Management by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Up 1.9%

ARES stock opened at $150.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. Ares Management Corporation has a 12 month low of $110.63 and a 12 month high of $200.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ares Management Cuts Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.8438 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARES. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 177,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.61, for a total value of $31,779,898.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 865,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,589,991.37. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,424,538 shares of company stock worth $253,740,251 in the last three months. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

