M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.00.
MHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th.
Shares of MHO opened at $129.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $172.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.42.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
M/I Homes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
