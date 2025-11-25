M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.00.

MHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MHO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M/I Homes

M/I Homes Trading Down 1.2%

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 58.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MHO opened at $129.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $172.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.42.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About M/I Homes

(Get Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.