NDVR Inc. Purchases New Stake in Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

NDVR Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,758,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 49.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,964,000 after acquiring an additional 513,599 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 923,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after acquiring an additional 485,571 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,670,000 after acquiring an additional 425,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 572,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 322,605 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 21,212 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $742,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 72,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,970. The trade was a 22.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 524,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,430,732.99. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,780 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,880. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRDO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Perdoceo Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

PRDO stock opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $38.02.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 20.09%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Recommended Stories

