One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $186.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.33 and a fifty-two week high of $192.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.74.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.