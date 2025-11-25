One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,215,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,273,000 after purchasing an additional 31,634 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,303,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 863,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,184,000 after buying an additional 171,219 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 785,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,895,000 after buying an additional 27,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 418,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,058,000 after acquiring an additional 134,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH opened at $126.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.00 and a 200 day moving average of $127.50. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.87 and a fifty-two week high of $133.85.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.