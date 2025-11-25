Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,316 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $32,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Airbnb by 70.9% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 235.3% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 363.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $114.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.41. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $163.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.31.

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $28,475,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 232,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,929.90. This trade represents a 50.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 436,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,754,100. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,444,514 shares of company stock valued at $178,333,882. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

