Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1,840.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,045 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,693 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,861,623 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,341,511,000 after buying an additional 802,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,846,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,357,815,000 after acquiring an additional 99,983 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,904,366,000 after buying an additional 3,545,655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $1,379,619,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 59.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $943,948,000 after buying an additional 3,589,537 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.67. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised Starbucks to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,160. This represents a 28.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

