Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI Shares Sold by FreeGulliver LLC

FreeGulliver LLC lowered its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 6.2% of FreeGulliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. FreeGulliver LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 597.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.32. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $74.27 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

