FreeGulliver LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. $LUMN

FreeGulliver LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 91.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,276,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911,803 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,520,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,700,000 after acquiring an additional 748,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,469,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 19.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,613,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 757,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,218,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 689,843 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 158.40% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.10 to $4.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup cut Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.97.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

