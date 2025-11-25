Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $VIOV

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 927.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 272.3% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $246,000.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
VIOV stock opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $102.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.45.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
