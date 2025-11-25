7,897 Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS Acquired by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,051,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,699,000 after purchasing an additional 129,294 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,973,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,385,000 after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 2,552,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,385,000 after buying an additional 495,179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,510,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,080,000 after buying an additional 440,033 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,121,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,901,000 after buying an additional 631,310 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMBS opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.09. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $46.20.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.