One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $214,000 in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 675 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 11.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its position in Tesla by 15.3% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 686 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,606 shares of company stock worth $33,554,102. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.31.

TSLA opened at $417.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 278.52, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.49. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

