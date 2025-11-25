Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0838 per share on Friday, November 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCY opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCY. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,165,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,526,000 after buying an additional 161,868 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 127.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,121,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,972,000 after acquiring an additional 628,189 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 487,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 832.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 467,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 416,952 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 297,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

