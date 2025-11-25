One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Stake in Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,108,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,408,000 after purchasing an additional 487,264 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,049,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,597,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,025,000 after purchasing an additional 42,406 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,453,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,576,000 after buying an additional 438,131 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,057,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, CAO Elzbieta Cieslik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,894 shares in the company, valued at $917,172.52. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,872 shares in the company, valued at $12,857,302.40. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 11,807 shares of company stock valued at $678,527 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. Webster Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.06.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $756.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

