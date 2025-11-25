Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Holdings Raised by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.0% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $773,405,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $454,530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,322,550,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,911,000 after purchasing an additional 59,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 623,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,123,000 after buying an additional 50,870 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $736.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $756.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $695.71. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $806.99. The company has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

