WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This is a 305.3% increase from WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF Price Performance

WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50. WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.62.

About WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF

The WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (WBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global equities from all capitalizations that focuses on dividend yields. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation with reduced volatility during market declines.

