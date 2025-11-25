WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This is a 305.3% increase from WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF Price Performance
WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50. WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.62.
About WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF
