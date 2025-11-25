ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0739 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This is a 35.1% increase from ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA:SIXL opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.64. ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $39.47.
ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Company Profile
