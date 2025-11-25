ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0739 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This is a 35.1% increase from ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIXL opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.64. ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

Get ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF alerts:

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF (SIXL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks selected for fundamental factors of growth and low volatility. Securities are equally weighted. SIXL was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

Receive News & Ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.