REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $1.20

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.2012 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th.
REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of AIPI opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $363.25 million, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.10. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $52.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66.
REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 5 Retail Stocks That Could Deck the Halls—or Wreck Portfolios
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.