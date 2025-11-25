REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $1.20

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.2012 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIPI opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $363.25 million, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.10. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $52.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (AIPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies selected from the holdings of the BITA AI Leaders Select Index. The fund seeks to generate income by writing covered call options on its holdings, aiming for capital growth and current income, while maintaining the flexibility to adapt based on market conditions AIPI was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by REX Shares.

