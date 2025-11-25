One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 243,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 107,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,468 shares in the last quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,267,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,240,000 after purchasing an additional 118,980 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 654,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 144,366 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $33.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

