One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $24.75 Million Stock Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $24,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBTC. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBTC opened at $69.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average of $86.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.40. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $59.79 and a 1 year high of $99.12.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

