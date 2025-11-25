One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 900 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 52.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.6% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 51,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $380.20 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $238.73 and a 12-month high of $403.30. The firm has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.39.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

