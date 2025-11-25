Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:MBSF)

Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0865 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th.

Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MBSF opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51. Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $25.84.

About Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF

The Regan Floating Rate MBS ETF (MBSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks current income through an actively managed portfolio comprised of floating-rate residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) rated as investment grade. MBSF was launched on Feb 28, 2024 and is issued by Regan.

