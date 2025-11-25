Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1477 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a 0.8% increase from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of LGI opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.