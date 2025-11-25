Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1477 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a 0.8% increase from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Shares of LGI opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99.
