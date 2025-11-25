Electric Guitar (LON:ELEG) Releases Earnings Results

Electric Guitar (LON:ELEG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of ELEG stock opened at GBX 0.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.08. Electric Guitar has a 1-year low of GBX 0.04 and a 1-year high of GBX 0.15. The company has a market cap of £2.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.01.

Electric Guitar PLC (AIM: ELEG) is the provider of first-party data solutions for the marketing and advertising industry, empowering businesses to realise the value of their first-party data. In an era of changing consumer attitudes towards the use of their data, tighter privacy legislation, and the demise of third-party cookies, first-party data is now the key to success in digital marketing.

