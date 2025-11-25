Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Issues Earnings Results

Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Wishbone Gold Trading Down 2.1%

Wishbone Gold stock opened at GBX 0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £25.60 million, a P/E ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.30. Wishbone Gold has a 1-year low of GBX 0.09 and a 1-year high of GBX 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.74.

About Wishbone Gold

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

