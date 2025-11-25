Renew (LON:RNWH) Issues Earnings Results

Renew (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 67.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Renew had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.45%.

Renew Stock Up 4.9%

RNWH opened at GBX 958 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 897.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 850.23. Renew has a 52 week low of GBX 590.55 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10. The stock has a market cap of £758.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 price objective on shares of Renew in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 price target on shares of Renew in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 price objective on shares of Renew in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,283.33.

About Renew

