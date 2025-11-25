Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Makes New $994,000 Investment in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF $ARKG

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,353,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,019,000 after buying an additional 920,430 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,844,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 783,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 92,444 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 108,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 81,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 708.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 58,421 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

ARKG stock opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $31.16.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

