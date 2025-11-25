PHSC (LON:PHSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PHSC (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. PHSC had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 6.58%.
PHSC Stock Performance
Shares of PHSC stock opened at GBX 9.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.62. PHSC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 25. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.82.
PHSC Company Profile
