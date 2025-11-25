PHSC (LON:PHSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PHSC (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. PHSC had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 6.58%.

PHSC Stock Performance

Shares of PHSC stock opened at GBX 9.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.62. PHSC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 25. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.82.

PHSC Company Profile

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

