Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF $ARKW

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,041,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,301,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,787,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after acquiring an additional 48,389 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,753,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Stock Up 4.1%

ARKW opened at $147.11 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $78.62 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.12.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.