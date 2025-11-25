Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF $FCOR

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

FCOR opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

