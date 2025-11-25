Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.690-9.890 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.5 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 4.500-4.70 EPS.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $284.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.05. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $212.92 and a 52-week high of $309.00. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.690-9.890 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $328.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Gordon Haskett cut Burlington Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $315,843.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,906.25. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $115,007.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 63,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,498,374.48. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,626 shares of company stock worth $452,804. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 235.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $151,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

