Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after buying an additional 6,200,850 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after buying an additional 5,915,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $425,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,785 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $215.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.74. The stock has a market cap of $350.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $4,107,972.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,686,940.60. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,676 shares of company stock valued at $16,124,589. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.