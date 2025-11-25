GB Group (LON:GBG) Issues Earnings Results

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. GB Group had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%.

GB Group Trading Up 8.2%

GB Group stock opened at GBX 255.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 237.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 239.24. GB Group has a 52 week low of GBX 210 and a 52 week high of GBX 385. The stock has a market cap of £619.40 million, a PE ratio of 75.24, a P/E/G ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.45.

Insider Transactions at GB Group

In other news, insider Dev Dhiman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 236 per share, with a total value of £47,200. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GBG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 300 price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 345.

GB Group Company Profile

GBG is a global identity technology business, enabling safe and rewarding digital lives for genuine people, everywhere.

For over 30 years, we have combined global data with our innovative technology to make sure that genuine people everywhere can digitally prove who they are and where they live.

