Sosandar (LON:SOS) Posts Earnings Results

Sosandar (LON:SOS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Sosandar had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%.
Sosandar Trading Up 8.3%
SOS stock opened at GBX 7.12 on Tuesday. Sosandar has a 1-year low of GBX 4.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 10. The firm has a market cap of £17.68 million, a P/E ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.
Sosandar Company Profile
Sosandar was launched in September 2016.
