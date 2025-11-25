Sosandar (LON:SOS) Posts Earnings Results

Sosandar (LON:SOS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Sosandar had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%.

Sosandar Trading Up 8.3%

SOS stock opened at GBX 7.12 on Tuesday. Sosandar has a 1-year low of GBX 4.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 10. The firm has a market cap of £17.68 million, a P/E ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Sosandar Company Profile

Sosandar is a womenswear brand, specifically targeted at a generation of women who have graduated from throwaway fashion and are looking for quality, affordable clothing with a premium, trend-led aesthetic. This is a section of the market that is currently being underserved.

Sosandar was launched in September 2016.

