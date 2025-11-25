KLA Corporation $KLAC Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of KLA by 4,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Argus set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $820.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KLA from $1,070.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA from $1,070.00 to $1,485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,241.50.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC opened at $1,136.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,122.51 and a 200-day moving average of $960.38. KLA Corporation has a 52-week low of $551.33 and a 52-week high of $1,284.47.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.47 by $0.34. KLA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 113.10%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.33 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. KLA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 7.920-9.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 13,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.50, for a total transaction of $12,090,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,372 shares in the company, valued at $24,128,418. This trade represents a 33.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.10, for a total value of $12,997,089.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,704,954.10. This represents a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

